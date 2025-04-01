Garrett Crochet, Red Sox agree to massive contract extension: Report

The Boston Red Sox landed their ace this offseason, and they intend to keep him for a long time.

The Red Sox and left-hander Garrett Crochet have agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday night. Crochet's new deal begins in 2026 and includes an opt-out in 2030, per Passan.

Boston acquired Crochet from the White Sox this offseason in a blockbuster trade that sent the Red Sox' No. 4 prospect, catcher Kyle Teel, to Chicago along with prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez.

Crochet, who's in his fifth MLB season, signed a one-year, $3.8 million deal with Boston earlier this offseason to avoid arbitration but would have entered his final year of arbitration next season.

Considering what the Red Sox gave up to acquire the 25-year-old left-hander, keeping him around long-term was a priority, and it appears they've accomplished that goal with a deal that will pay him an average of $28.3 million per year.

Crochet is fresh off the best season of his career, posting a 3.58 ERA in 2024 with a 1.068 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings in 2024. He started Boston's 2025 season opener on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings with four strikeouts in a 5-2 win.