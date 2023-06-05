Ex-Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier finds new team in free agency

Ryan Brasier will look to revitalize his career out west.

The former Boston Red Sox reliever has signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he told WEEI.com's Rob Bradford. He was released by Boston on May 21 after amassing a 7.29 ERA in 20 appearances this season.

Brasier, 35, was a key bullpen arm during the Red Sox' 2018 World Series run. The right-hander notched a 1.60 ERA in 33 2/3 innings during the regular season, then allowed only one run in 8 2/3 innings pitched in the playoffs.

From there, Brasier was wildly inconsistent. He posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 188 appearances since 2019.

Brasier will reunite with fellow 2018 World Series champions Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez in L.A. Only two players from that championship roster -- Chris Sale and Rafael Devers -- remain in Boston.