MLB insiders list Bregman, Duran as top trade deadline candidates

Trade season is fast approaching, and according to ESPN's MLB insiders, the Boston Red Sox have some of the league's most valuable trade chips.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel unveiled their top 50 MLB trade deadline candidates. The players on the list were ranked by their value for their new team if traded, not by their likelihood of being dealt.

Four Red Sox players were listed, including third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Jarren Duran in the top two spots. Left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (No. 18) and right-handed starter Walker Buehler (No. 28) also made the cut.

ESPN gave Bregman a 10 percent chance of being traded. The two-time All-Star, who was playing at an MVP level before suffering a quad injury last month, can opt out of his contract after this season. He would be a massive addition for a contending club, especially given his experience playing in October. The Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets were named the best fits for Bregman in a potential deal.

There's a 25 percent chance of Duran being moved, according to Passan and McDaniel. With top prospect Roman Anthony in the mix, the Red Sox have a surplus of left-handed-hitting outfielders. Trading Duran would help Boston's outfield logjam and likely yield a sizable return after his breakout campaign. ESPN lists the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies as the best fits for the 2024 All-Star Game MVP.

Both Chapman and Buehler have a 35 percent chance of being dealt, per ESPN. The 37-year-old Chapman is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season, but Buehler has been a major disappointment since joining Boston's rotation. Still, there could be a market for a veteran arm with a strong postseason track record.

As of Tuesday, it's still unclear whether the Red Sox will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. They're currently six games back in the American League East standings and 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race with a 40-40 record.

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.