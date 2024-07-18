Dodgers slugger explains why he didn't sign with Red Sox as free agent

Among the Boston Red Sox' most glaring needs ahead of the trade deadline is a right-handed bat. They struck out on a chance to sign one of the top right-handed sluggers on the free-agent market last offseason.

Teoscar Hernandez was linked to the Red Sox before signing a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January. The 31-year-old outfielder has been worth every penny thus far, notching 19 home runs and 62 RBI with an .802 OPS en route to his second career All-Star selection. To top that off, he was crowned as the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby champion.

Ahead of Friday's Red Sox-Dodgers series opener in L.A., Hernandez reflected on what went wrong in his contract negotiations with Boston, during which the Red Sox offered him a two-year deal worth $28 million.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Obviously, I was not gonna go spend my free agency trying to get a bad deal because at the end of the day, I love the Red Sox. It was one of my favorite teams,” Hernández said on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “And I love playing there (Fenway Park), but at the end of the day, I have to make what is best for me, and my career and my family."

Hernandez was asked whether he felt Boston would offer the third year he was looking for.

“At the end, honestly, I thought they were gonna make it (a third year)," he said. But unfortunately, they said they have to wait because they have to make some moves and all that stuff, and I couldn’t wait any longer.”

The Red Sox could have used Hernandez's bat in the first half of the campaign. While their primary outfielders (Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, Ceddanne Rafaela) have exceeded expectations, Masataka Yoshida has mostly struggled as the team's designated hitter. He's hitting .140 with a .475 OPS against left-handers this season while Hernandez boasts a .907 OPS with eight homers vs. southpaws.

Boston will look to keep Hernandez in check when the Dodgers come to town for a three-game series. First pitch for Friday's series opener at Fenway Park is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.