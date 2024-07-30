Defining Moments: The 20th anniversary of the Nomar trade

Twenty years ago, the Boston Red Sox shocked the fanbase with one of the most memorable moves in franchise history.

Boston parted ways with beloved shortstop Nomar Garciaparra on July 31, 2004. Just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Red Sox sent the six-time All-Star to the Chicago Cubs in a four-team trade that brought shortstop Orlando Cabrera and first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz to Boston.

Garciaparra, the face of the franchise since his 1997 Rookie of the Year season, was in the final year of his contract. He had already turned down a four-year, $60 million offer from the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As stunning as the trade was, there were signs Garciaparra's days in Boston were numbered. There reportedly was tension between Garciaparra and the Red Sox after the team attempted to move him in the previous offseason as part of a blockbuster trade for Alex Rodriguez.

Then-Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein said the deal was made because he viewed the team's defense as a "fatal flaw." Garciaparra, who was hampered by an Achilles injury, saw his range at shortstop decline significantly in 2004.

Although Cabrera's bat paled in comparison to Garciaparra's, he provided the Red Sox with a significant defensive upgrade. The two-time Gold Glover was instrumental in the club breaking its 86-year championship curse.

Mientkiewicz gave Boston a defensive boost at first base. He was playing first when St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edgar Rentería grounded back to Sox closer Keith Foulke for the last out of the 2004 World Series.

Garciaparra played for the Cubs through the 2005 season before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2006 campaign. There, he regained his All-Star form with his sixth and final selection to the Midsummer Classic.

He stayed with L.A. through 2008 and joined the Oakland A's for his final season in 2009. On July 9, 2009, he returned to Fenway Park for the first time since being traded and received a chills-inducing reception from the crowd.

Garciaparra finished his illustrious 14-year career with a .313 batting average, 229 home runs, 1,747 hits, and an .882 OPS. He was a two-time batting champ with a .357 batting average in 1999 and a .372 mark in 2000.

Relive the momentous trade in the video player above, courtesy of VA New England.