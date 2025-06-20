Did David Ortiz throw shade at Rafael Devers with this IG post?

It's no mystery which side David Ortiz is taking in the Rafael Devers-Boston Red Sox debate.

Ortiz hasn't shied away from sharing his opinion on Devers and the Red Sox' messy divorce. After Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants, the three-time World Series champion said he often tried to reach out to Devers and offer advice, but he "almost never returned my messages." He cited communication and maturity as issues that led to Devers' departure.

On Friday, Ortiz appeared to take a subtle jab at Devers via his Instagram story. He posted a photo of himself posing in front of his No. 34 at Fenway Park, with the following caption:

"The thing is that to have something like this at Boston, you have to just not be a hitter, you have to be the full package all the way around player. Go Sox."

That sure seems like Ortiz is calling out Devers' refusal to play first base for Boston. While the legendary DH hardly played the field during his Red Sox career, he was at least willing to play the position when called upon and embraced his role as a team leader.

Devers' attitude changed upon his arrival in the Bay. During his introductory Giants press conference, he stated he would play anywhere the club asked him to play. He has since worked out multiple times at first base, though he has yet to play the position in a game.

Ortiz's post comes hours before the Red Sox' series opener against Devers and the Giants in San Francisco. Devers won't play first base in the series, but there's still no shortage of hype heading into the matchup with emotions still running high on both sides.

First pitch for Friday's Red Sox-Giants game at Oracle Park is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET.