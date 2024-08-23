Major League Baseball was founded well over 100 years ago, but never before has a player done what Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will do on Monday.

When the Red Sox resume their suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Jansen will become the first MLB player to appear in the same game for both teams. The 29-year-old was in Toronto's lineup against Boston on June 26 before the game at Fenway Park was postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays traded him to the Red Sox on July 27.

On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Jansen will be behind the plate for the continuation of the suspended game against his former team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Danny Jansen will catch the continuation of the suspended game on Monday against the Jays, Alex Cora confirmed, which will make him the first MLB player in history to appear in one game for both teams. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 23, 2024

The Blue Jays will be forced to use a pinch-hitter in Jansen's place, while Jansen will replace former Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire, who was in the lineup vs. Toronto but was designated for assignment a month later and subsequently assigned to Triple-A Worcester.

In fact, Jansen was batting for the Blue Jays when the game was suspended, which means that Jansen will catch for Boston in the same at-bat that he began as a hitter for Toronto.

IT'S HAPPENING!!!!!



Alex Cora, @RedSox manager, has announced that on Monday, Danny Jansen will substitute in for Reese McGuire at catcher (who is not on the current roster) for the resumption of the 6/26 game with the @BlueJays), meaning he will not only become the first player… https://t.co/F7OfOA42f4 — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) August 23, 2024

Through 13 games played for Boston, Jansen has slashed .257/.366/.429 with two home runs and five RBI. He's hitting .219/.312/.378 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 74 games this season.

Monday's series opener vs. Toronto will be a unique experience, but before that, the Red Sox will focus on a crucial three-game set at home vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks. That series starts Friday with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.