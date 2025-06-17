How Craig Breslow and Sam Kennedy addressed Rafael Devers trade

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and president/CEO Sam Kennedy addressed the media on Monday, more than 24 hours after trading veteran slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a widely criticized move.

"Alignment" was the word of the night. Breslow and Kennedy used the word numerous times to describe Devers and the front office being on different pages since the team asked him to move from third base to designated hitter in spring training. The relationship worsened when Devers was asked to play first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending injury.

Devers was traded after the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, giving them eight wins in their last 10 games. The timing of the move was questionable, as it killed the good vibes surrounding the club and potentially resulted in Boston getting a worse return than it would have received had it waited until next month's trade deadline.

So, how did Breslow and Kennedy explain the controversial decision to trade Devers? Here were the highlights from Monday night's press conference:

How does the trade help the Red Sox for 2025?

Breslow made the bold claim that the Red Sox may finish with a better record as a result of trading Devers.

“I understand why the initial reaction would be that it would be tough to sit here and say, when you move a player of Raffy's caliber, how could I sit here and say that we're a better team? I acknowledge that on paper, we're not gonna have the same lineup that we did, but this isn't about the game that is played on paper. This is about the game that is played on the field and ultimately about winning the most games that we can," Breslow said.

"I think when you consider the flexibility, the ability to give some of the young players some run ... I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would have."

Was there a mandate to offload Devers' entire contract?

The Giants took on the remaining $254 million on Devers' contract. Was Breslow required to dump all of Devers' contract to facilitate a deal?

"There was no mandate," Breslow said. "The mandate is to assemble the best team that we possibly could. In order to do that, we needed to create a more functional roster and give certain guys more playing time, be able to rotate through the DH spot, potentially match up there. ... Additionally, I do think it gives us some resources as we head toward the deadline."

What led to Devers being traded in the second season of his 10-year contract?

"In the end, I think it's pretty clear that we couldn't find alignment with Raffy, is the truth," Kennedy said. "We all worked at it over the last several months, going back to the offseason. ... We worked at it, we had a different vision for him going forward than he had, and we couldn't get there. We couldn't find alignment, and we reached that inflection point and made the decision to make a big move."

Why was the move made now and not closer to the trade deadline or in the offseason?

The timing of the Devers deal was questionable, especially with the trade deadline just over a month away. Boston likely could have gotten a better return if it waited for a bidding war around the deadline or in the offseason, so why make the trade now?

"I think we rightfully set a really high bar to execute a trade of this magnitude," Breslow said. We did have conversations with other clubs, we got a sense for the way they might behave, whether it was today or a few weeks from now.

“It’s not that this was the best deal that we could get, because the best deal that we could get may not necessarily be good enough to trade a player like Raffy Devers. But when you consider all of the factors here, this is the one that made sense, this is the path that we went down, and so we ended up where we did.”

What happened during Devers' meeting with John Henry?

Breslow, Kennedy, and team owner John Henry flew to Kansas City for a face-to-face meeting with Devers last month after the three-time All-Star declined to move to first base.

"That meeting was full of candor, openness, honesty between both John and Raffy," Kennedy said. "Bres has had many discussions with Raffy, I've had discussions with Raffy, AC's (Alex Cora) had discussions with Raffy that have been candid, honest, direct. We just weren't able to get there on a shared vision for his role going forward. It's OK. This sometimes happens in a long-term relationship, and we hopefully did the absolute best thing in the best interest of the Boston Red Sox and in this case in Raffy Devers."

Did Devers ask to be traded?

"There were times during the course of conversations with Raffy's camp where they had indicated perhaps a fresh start would be best for both sides," Breslow said.

Why do the Red Sox keep trading generational talents? (Mookie Betts and now Devers)

"Each and every player decision is its own individual decision," Kennedy said. "I'll put our record up against anybody else's in Major League Baseball over the last 24 years. We're incredibly proud of what we've built here. We've got more trophies and banners to show for it than any other organization in Major League Baseball. We are so proud of that."

Is this an admission that extending Devers was a mistake?

The Red Sox signed Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

"We thought we had alignment back when we made the contract a couple years ago when we did the deal. Ultimately, we did not. We're responsible for that. ... We had certain expectations that went with that contract, and when we came to the conclusion that we did not have a full alignment, we moved on."

You can watch the full press conference below: