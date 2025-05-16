Trending

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox unveil Green Monster-themed City Connect jerseys

These new City Connect uniforms will debut Friday, May 16.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox have revealed new jerseys, and they are awesome.

The latest edition of the Red Sox's City Connect uniforms are Green Monster-themed and feature the iconic color of the Fenway Park wall.

The team unveiled these new jerseys Friday:

These jerseys use many facets of the Green Monster, including the font, the yellow color used for live scoring, the green and red lights used to display balls and strikes, etc. There's also a "1912" tag on the collar symbolizing the year Fenway Park opened.

The Red Sox will wear these uniforms for the first time Friday night when Garrett Crochet starts against the Atlanta Braves. Former Red Sox ace Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves.

The Boston Marathon-themed yellow City Connect jerseys will remain in the team's jersey rotation, per MLB.com.

Boston Red Sox
