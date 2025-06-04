In Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Ceddanne Rafaela saved the day for the Boston Red Sox with a walk-off home run that could only have happened at Fenway Park.

Rafaela laced one over the right-field fence to secure Boston's 11-9 victory. The ball traveled only 308 feet, making it the third-shortest homer hit at Fenway Park and the shortest walk-off homer altogether in the Statcast era (since 2015). The home run wouldn't have made it out of any of the other 29 MLB ballparks.

CEDDANNE RAFAELA TUCKS IT INSIDE THE POLE FOR A #WALKOFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/Hl5T74OLjK — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2025

When you're hot, you're hot. Rafaela's walk-off marked his third consecutive game with a homer, and it prevented Boston from being swept.

Rafaela was one of the few bright spots in a brutal series for Boston, which dropped the first two games of the series 7-6 and 4-3 to bring its record in one-run games this season to 6-17.

The Red Sox' struggles continued Wednesday as starter Lucas Giolito allowed four runs in the top of the first inning, but the offense answered with five of their own in the bottom of the frame. It was a back-and-forth affair from that point on until Rafaela came through with his miracle homer.

They'll look to carry their momentum into the Bronx when they begin a three-game series against the first-place New York Yankees on Friday.