Verdugo benched for lack of hustle, won't play Thursday vs. Guardians

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the lineup for Thursday night's series finale versus the Guardians in Cleveland, and it's not because he's just getting a day off.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday evening that Verdugo was benched Wednesday night for his lack of hustle on a grounder hit by Masataka Yoshida in the seventh inning of a 5-2 loss to the Guardians. Verdugo didn't run very hard to second base and it resulted in the inning-ending out. A little more effort from Verdugo would have resulted in two baserunners with Justin Turner and Rafael Devers next in the order during a key juncture of the game.
Cora did add that Verdugo will return to the lineup when the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
Verdugo is hitting .286 with five home runs, 24 RBI and a .364 on-base percentage in 59 games played.
The Red Sox sit in last place in the American League East at 31-31, including a 3-7 record in their last 10 games.