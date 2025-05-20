Alex Cora shouldn't have to justify choosing family over baseball for one out of 162 games, but he was left answering questions about his decision on Tuesday.

The Boston Red Sox manager missed Monday's home game against the New York Mets to celebrate his daughter Camila's graduation from Boston College. Since the graduation occurred hours before the game's 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch, Cora was criticized for his absence.

Here's how he responded to that criticism:

“People have their own opinions,” Cora told reporters. “I bet those people have families, too, and at one point, they have to make decisions, too. I bet they made decisions for the best of the family. I made the best decision for my daughter.

"For those who don’t understand, I’m not gonna try to convince them. It is what it is. I made the best decision for my girl.”

While Cora enjoyed a memorable night with his family, bench coach Ramon Vazquez stepped in to manage against the Mets. His bullpen decisions after Hunter Dobbins' 4.2-inning start helped Boston earn a 3-1 win in the series opener.

"Ramon did an outstanding job," Cora said. "He has it in him. It's just a matter of time. I truly believe that, and for him to have that experience, it's great."

The Red Sox' win put them one game under .500 (24-25), a disappointing mark given their heightened preseason expectations. Had the club owned a winning record and a first-place spot in the American League East, it's unlikely Cora would have been so scrutinized for missing a relatively inconsequential game in May.

Nonetheless, Cora will return to the Red Sox bench when they take on the Mets again Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.