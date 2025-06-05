Alex Cora should no longer get a free pass for Red Sox' struggles

There’s plenty of blame pie to go around in the Boston Red Sox organization, and Alex Cora deserves a hefty slice.

After an encouraging offseason, the Red Sox limped into June several games under .500. They’re trending toward becoming trade deadline sellers despite adding an ace in Garrett Crochet, an All-Star third baseman in Alex Bregman, and a reliable closer in Aroldis Chapman.

Injuries haven’t helped their cause. Bregman is on the injured list with a quad strain, first baseman Triston Casas is done for the year with a ruptured patellar tendon, and right-hander Tanner Houck is on the IL with an elbow issue after a nightmare start to the season. That said, injuries aren’t a valid excuse for the club’s underperformance.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

They’ve made costly mistake after costly mistake since Opening Day. Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Angels was filled with head-scratching moments.

“Missed the cutoff guy, they scored two, we hit the eighth hitter, we walked the ninth hitter, we didn’t execute a bunt play, we didn’t advance when we needed to,” a frustrated Cora told reporters. “You can talk about chances. I can tell you the chances we gave the opposition. We were lucky to be in that game at the end, to be honest with you.”

The Red Sox are now 6-17 in one-run games, meaning half of their losses have been by a single run. In games decided by more than one run, they’re 23-17.

Their defense has also been an ongoing issue. Boston has committed the most errors in MLB over the last three seasons and leads the league this season with 55.

Cora can’t control the club’s flawed roster construction, nor can he make veteran shortstop Trevor Story and rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell hit above their weight. But what he can do, and what he signed a lucrative three-year extension to do last summer, is have his team mentally and physically prepared when they take the field.

It’s clear he has failed in that category, and he admitted as much after Tuesday’s loss.

"We keep making the same mistakes. We're not getting better," Cora added. "At one point, it has to be on me, I guess. I'm the manager. I've got to keep pushing them to be better. They're not getting better. They're not. We keep making the same mistakes. I'll be honest about it and very open about it.”

Cora was referring to this season, but the truth is, the team hasn’t gotten better in nearly half a decade. Boston is on track to finish without a winning record for the fourth consecutive season. It hasn’t won the AL East since Cora’s debut campaign in 2018, when the club won 108 games en route to a World Series title.

Since then, Cora has posted a 443-431 record (.507) as Boston’s skipper, with his only other postseason appearance coming in 2021. He was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

To put that in perspective, Cora's predecessor John Farrell went 335-313 (.517) after winning a World Series in his first year with the club (2013) and was fired after the 2017 season.

This year, one could argue that Boston's on-field woes have been overshadowed by off-the-field drama. It began in spring training, when star third baseman Rafael Devers shut down the idea of moving to designated hitter. He eventually became the DH against his will, but once again grew frustrated with the front office after being asked to play first base following Casas’ injury.

Cora avoided the difficult conversation with Devers, leaving chief baseball officer Craig Breslow as the target of the slugger’s ire. When Devers refused to play first, Cora stuck with the tandem of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez while giving Campbell reps at a position he had never played. That experiment ended when Toro heated up and Gonzalez returned from the injured list.

Those questionable decisions, along with some mind-numbing bullpen usage and lineup choices, have put Cora in the crosshairs heading into the summer months. Almost a year after signing his extension, Cora could soon face questions about his job security if the club doesn’t turn it around.

Firing Cora at this juncture would be drastic, but he's undoubtedly on thinner ice. The days of the well-liked Red Sox skipper getting a free pass amid the team’s consistent mediocrity are over.

Felger and Mazz discuss why they believe Alex Cora is to blame more than Craig Breslow for Red Sox current struggles.