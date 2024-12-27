Red Sox offseason update: Could Bregman be the next big splash?

The Boston Red Sox have taken decisive action this offseason to improve their pitching staff via free agency and the trade market, but they've yet to acquire a notable position player.

Might that change in the near future?

The Red Sox "remain interested" in free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday. Feinsand also noted the Tigers' interest in Bregman, but added it's "unclear" whether Detroit would be willing to pay up for the two-time All-Star.

On Friday morning, the Tigers reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres worth up to $15 million. While that move doesn't necessarily remove Detroit from the Bregman sweepstakes -- Torres is expected to play second base with the Tigers, while Bregman has spent the majority of his career at third base -- it does seem a bit less likely that the Tigers would give Bregman a significant deal after spending $15 million on another infielder in Torres.

With the Houston Astros out of the running to bring Bregman back after signing Christian Walker and trading for Isaac Paredes, that could leave Boston as a front-runner to sign the 30-year-old veteran.

Of course, there's a complication for the Red Sox on the Bregman front as well: They either would need to have Bregman play second base or ask All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to switch positions.

Bregman appears open to playing second base, so that seems like the logical path. But would it be wise for Boston to give Bregman a long-term deal with Kristian Campbell -- the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball and the reigning Minor League Baseball Player of the Year -- waiting in the wings at second base?

Campbell does have positional versatility at shortstop and outfield, so it's possible his presence wouldn't impede the team signing Bregman. The Red Sox need a right-handed bat to complement left-handed sluggers like Devers and Triston Casas, and Bregman has hit at least 23 home runs in three consecutive seasons.

He's also an excellent fielder who just won a Gold Glove Award at third base and boasts two World Series titles and 99 postseason games on his resume. Considering the Red Sox lacked quality fielding and veteran leadership last season, Bregman would be a strong fit on paper.

Bregman turned down a six-year, $156 million offer to return to Houston, per Feinsand, so his price tag would be steep. But the Red Sox have money to spend, and adding Bregman to an offseason acquisition list that includes Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval and Aroldis Chapman could set Boston up for a significant turnaround in 2025.