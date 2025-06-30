Alex Bregman shares encouraging update on return timeline

The Boston Red Sox' struggling lineup could soon get a much-needed boost.

Alex Bregman is inching closer to returning from a quad injury that has sidelined him since May 23. According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, the star third baseman said Monday there is a chance he returns before the All-Star break. Boston's last game before the break is scheduled for July 13.

Bradford also relayed an encouraging update from manager Alex Cora, who said, "The way (Bregman's) talking about it, he’s close to 100 percent."

Bregman looked like an American League MVP candidate before his injury. Through 51 games, the 31-year-old slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers and 35 RBI. He still ranks second on the team in homers, fourth in RBI, and second in doubles (17).

With Rafael Devers no longer in the picture, the Red Sox desperately need Bregman's bat in the middle of their lineup. They entered Monday having lost three consecutive series and seven of their last eight games. Since trading Devers, they have a 4-8 record with an average of only 3.83 runs scored per game.

Despite missing the last month, Bregman was the only Red Sox position player to advance to Phase 2 of MLB All-Star Game voting. Phase 2 voting ends Wednesday at noon.

The Red Sox will look to turn things around when they welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Fenway Park on Monday night.