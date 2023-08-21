Aaron Boone gives candid reaction to Red Sox dominating Yankees

The New York Yankees are a disaster right now.

They got swept by the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, and the series wasn't particularly close outside of Sunday's matchup.

Friday : Red Sox win 8-3

: Red Sox win 8-3 Saturday : Red Sox win 8-1

: Red Sox win 8-1 Sunday: Red Sox win 6-5

These three losses extended the Yankees' losing streak to eight games. It's their longest losing streak since 1995. They are 1-9 in their last 10 games and have an overall record of 60-64 entering Monday, which puts them in last place in the American League East.

A huge reason for the Yankees' current situation is their 1-8 record against the Red Sox this season.

"They've kicked our ass," Boone said during his postgame press conference Sunday. "We've played a handful of competitive games that have come down to the end where they've (won). We just haven't been good enough."

The Yankees are on track to finish the season with a losing record, and they haven't done that since 1992 (76-86).

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are just three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card playoff spot in the AL. They are 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the second wild card berth.

The Red Sox and Astros will play seven times over the next 10 days, along with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in between. Therefore, it could be a make-or-break two weeks for the Red Sox as the difficulty of their schedule really starts to ramp up.