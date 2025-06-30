Red Sox prospects update: ‘The Password' making a name for himself

The Boston Red Sox farm system still has plenty of promising young talent outside of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer.

Several players have emerged as candidates to take over the No. 1 spot in Boston's prospect rankings once Anthony and Mayer officially graduate. Among them are slugging outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and middle infielder Franklin Arias, who both have worked their way into Baseball America's most recent Top 100 list.

Who else could contend for that top spot? Who are the most intriguing pitchers in the minors? And who's knocking on the door of the majors?

Learn more about the new-look top 10 Red Sox prospects (via MLB Pipeline) below:

1. Roman Anthony, OF

2025 stats: .288/.423/.491, 10 HR, 29 RBI, 51 BB, 56 SO (58 games at Triple-A Worcester); .193/.324/.333, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 10 BB, 17 SO (18 games for Boston)

Roman Anthony has finally arrived. And although the above MLB numbers don't jump off the page, they don't tell the whole story of his first taste of the big leagues.

Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, has hit the ball hard in many of his plate appearances so far with Boston. He started to find the gaps more during the Red Sox' series against the Toronto Blue Jays, going 6-for-13 at the plate with three doubles. He recorded his first career three-hit game on Saturday.

2nd inning: 107.9 mph single

5th: Double down the line

8th: 107.2 mph ground-rule double



Roman Anthony showed off his ability to produce eye-popping exit velocities in his first multhit game for the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/7zRL4y28tW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 28, 2025

It feels like Anthony's breakout is imminent. Don't be surprised if he surges into the American League Rookie of the Year conversation by the season's end.

2. Marcelo Mayer, INF

2025 stats: .271/.347/.471, 9 HR, 43 RBI, 20 BB, 38 SO (43 games at Triple-A Worcester); .208/.262/.429, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 26 SO (27 games for Boston)

Like Anthony, Mayer is hitting the ball hard when he makes contact. However, he has struggled more than his fellow top prospect in the swing-and-miss department.

Still, Mayer has looked the part so far in the majors. His left-handed power has been on display with four homers thus far, including two in one game against Tampa Bay:

Marcelo Mayer again!



The first multi-homer game of his career 😤 pic.twitter.com/y1t3RwJeA0 — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

Mayer's silky smooth infield defense has been the most impressive part of his game. The 22-year-old has perennial Gold Glove candidate written all over him.

3. Franklin Arias, SS

2025 stats: .302/.353/.410, 4 HR, 38 RBI, 20 BB, 27 SO (19 games at Low-A Salem, 45 games at High-A Greenville)

MLB ETA: 2027

Arias' bat cooled off considerably in June. The promising 19-year-old slashed .169/.228/.265 this month after hitting .404/.438/.576 in May.

It's likely a minor blip on the radar for Arias, who has emerged as a candidate for the No. 1 spot in Boston's prospect rankings once Anthony and Mayer officially graduate. With elite bat-to-ball skills and impressive middle-infield defense, Arias looks like the real deal.

"He's a really exciting prospect," SoxProspects.com's Ian Cundall said in a recent conversation with NBC Sports Boston. "He's someone that, what really stands out is the hit tool. He's arguably the best pure hitter in the system. ... When you see him play, he's just on base every time. He puts the ball in play, he gets on base."

A no-doubter off the bat of Franklin Arias 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7HrqTJgQSj — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 20, 2025

4. Luis Perales, RHP

2025 stats: N/A

MLB ETA: 2027

Perales has begun a throwing program after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. The 22-year-old flamethrower has tremendous top-of-the-rotation upside, but it remains to be seen if he'll have the same stuff when he returns from injury.

5. Jhostynxon Garcia, OF

2025 stats: .275/.359/.486, 12 HR, 40 RBI, 33 BB, 67 SO (33 games at Double-A Portland, 33 games at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2026

Garcia, perfectly nicknamed "The Password," has taken over for Anthony and Mayer as the star in Worcester. The 22-year-old slugger was promoted to Triple-A in mid-May and has done nothing but rake since, slashing .292/.363/.569 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 33 games for the WooSox.

2-run triple… the password just logged in… pic.twitter.com/R2bSC6Fz6t — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 25, 2025

Major League Baseball has recognized Garcia's performance by naming him to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. He will be Boston's lone representative at the July 13 event in Atlanta.

6. James Tibbs III, OF

2025 stats: .246/.374/.452, 12 HR, 32 RBI, 48 BB, 57 SO (57 games at High-A Eugene, 11 games at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2027

The Red Sox acquired Tibbs from the San Francisco Giants as part of the Rafael Devers trade. The 22-year-old outfielder was picked 13th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, one slot behind the Red Sox' selection of outfielder Braden Montgomery, who was sent to the Chicago White Sox in the offseason deal for Garrett Crochet.

Tibbs was red-hot with 12 homers in High-A before joining the Red Sox organization, but he has yet to find his groove at Double-A Portland. That's likely to change soon as the former Florida State standout boasts impressive power that has been showcased for most of his collegiate and professional career.

James Tibbs III triples and is 2-for-3 on the night. He's hitting .357 since joining the Red Sox organization. pic.twitter.com/zfDM5SLfFn — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 20, 2025

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS/2B

2025 stats: .236/.288/.391, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 19 BB, 55 SO (60 games at Low-A Salem)

MLB ETA: 2028

Cespedes looked outstanding last year in rookie ball before suffering a season-ending hand injury. The 19-year-old hasn't been able to find consistency at the plate since, though he has shown flashes of his potential with 13 doubles, four triples, and five homers this year in Low-A.

Homer No. 5 on the season for Yoeilin Cespedes was a go-ahead three-run blast! 💥 pic.twitter.com/r1Hw1xcSMw — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 26, 2025

8. Dorian Soto, SS

2025 stats: .382/.413/.574, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 5 BB, 11 SO (18 games at Dominican Summer League)

MLB ETA: 2029

The Red Sox signed Soto -- no relation to Juan Soto -- as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in January. Now 17, the talented infielder is tearing the cover off the ball in the Dominican Summer League.

Dorian Soto with a 3-hit, 2-homer day for the DSL Red Sox Red! pic.twitter.com/6bs9ADMnmP — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 20, 2025

Soto is a switch-hitting shortstop listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, and he's likely not done growing yet. If he lives up to his lofty potential in the minors, we could see Soto inside the top five Red Sox prospect rankings in no time.

9. David Sandlin, RHP

2025 stats: 4-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 BB, 69 SO (13 appearances, including 11 starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2026

Sandlin has only gotten better as the season has gone on in Portland. The hard-throwing righty has allowed just one hit and zero runs across his last 10 innings of work.

David Sandlin continues to shove after another scoreless outing for Portland. pic.twitter.com/k2Jf0CHpiU — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 29, 2025

Sandlin has a 2.18 ERA over his last six outings (five starts). It's all starting to come together for the promising 24-year-old, who arrived via the John Schreiber trade with the Kansas City Royals in 2024.

10. Connelly Early, LHP

2025 stats: 6-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 BB, 81 SO (12 appearances, including nine starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2026

Early has been one of the breakout stars of Boston's farm system this year. The 23-year-old southpaw has made it look easy at Double-A, including during a brilliant performance Sunday in which he tossed six no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.

Absolute dominance from Connelly Early on Sunday. 😮‍💨



6.0 IP

0 H

0 ER

3 BB

7 K pic.twitter.com/MK3HErhuLY — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 30, 2025

Early's stellar outing earned him Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. It may not be long before he earns a well-deserved promotion to Triple-A.