Red Sox positional preview: Devers drama clouds corner infield situation

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has his hands full as he pieces together the best possible depth chart for the 2025 season.

The club's signing of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year contract made his team better, but it also made Cora's job more difficult with Rafael Devers already manning the hot corner.

Devers turned heads with his outright refusal to move from third to designted hitter with Bregman -- a superior defender -- in the fold. Bregman is willing to move to second base, but Cora made it clear he intends to do what he believes puts the best product on the field.

The other side of the infield is set in stone with slugging first baseman Triston Casas hoping for a bounce-back year. He's the only real first base option on the current roster, which could become worrisome if he goes down with another injury.

So, what's the group's outlook for 2025? We'll dive deeper into the corner infield spots in our first Red Sox positional preview of the spring:

Rafael Devers, 3B

2024 stats: .272/.354/.516, 28 HR, 83 RBI (138 games)

Age: 28

Contract status: Signed for 10 years, $313.5 million in 2023. Free agent in 2034.

Outlook for 2025: There is little doubt Devers will rake again in 2025. The real question is if he'll put up his big offensive numbers primarily as a third baseman or a designated hitter.

If Devers has it his way, he'll remain at the hot corner. Despite his defensive shortcomings, and the addition of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman, Devers emphasized on Day 1 of full-squad spring training workouts that he has no desire to move from third to DH.

Dan Shaughnessy reacts to Rafael Devers telling reporters he's not willing to move off third base after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman.

Devers is the only third baseman in MLB history to lead his position in errors (12 last season) for seven consecutive years (2018-2024). Bregman had 10 errors last season but led all qualified American League third basemen in fielding percentage (.972).

Third base controversy aside, Devers should be Boston's best offensive player again in 2025. His bat has earned him MVP votes in five of the last six years with three All-Star nods and two Silver Slugger awards mixed in. We can expect more of the same if he stays healthy in 2025.

Alex Bregman, 3B/2B

2024 stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI (145 games with Houston Astros)

Age: 31

Contract status: Signed three-year, $120 million contract in 2025. Free agent in 2028 (opt-outs after each season).

Outlook for 2025: The Red Sox put an exclamation point on their offseason by signing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year deal. The move balances Boston's left-handed-heavy lineup while improving its infield defense.

As of today, the expectation is Bregman will begin the 2025 season at second base whle Devers sticks at third. The two-time World Series champion has only nine games at second in his nine-year MLB career (two starts), but he still projects as a massive defensive upgrade regardless of whether he plays up the middle or at the hot corner.

Marc Bertrand and Andrew Callahan join Arbella Early Edition to discuss the Red Sox making their biggest free agent signing in three years by acquiring Alex Bregman.

As for his positional preference, Bregman sang a different tune than Devers when asked whether he was comfortable moving to second.

"I'm super excited to just be [Devers'] teammate," Bregman told reporters at Fort Myers. "He's a great player. I think everybody in this clubhouse is worried about winning, and whatever it takes to help the team win -- that's all I'm focused on. I'll play wherever [manager Alex Cora] tells me to play."

In addition to his big bat and Gold Glove, Bregman will bring much-needed leadership to the Red Sox clubhouse. The third base situation shouldn't worry Sox fans as it should naturally work itself out during the season.

Triston Casas, 1B

2024 stats: .241/.337/.462, 13 HR, 32 RBI (63 games)

Age: 25

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2026.

Outlook for 2025: Casas enters the 2025 season with plenty to prove as he looks to establish himself as a franchise cornerstone. The former top prospect is coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued campaign that followed a third-place Rookie of the Year finish.

The Red Sox reportedly shopped Casas around in trade discussions this offseason while pursuing a front-end starter. Although Casas understood the logic behind a potential deal, he'll undoubtedly enter the new campaign with a giant chip on his shoulder.

Triston Casas weighed in on the Rafael Devers situation saying that Devers should stay at third base while Alex Bregman should move to second.

The case can be made for Casas being the Red Sox' X-factor in 2025. The lineup will go from good to great if he can stay off the injured list. A 1 through 4 of Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman and the 2023 version of Triston Casas will strike fear in opposing pitchers. If Casas is even more productive than his rookie year, he could earn his first All-Star nod and perhaps some MVP votes at season's end.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL

2024 stats: .266/.306/.417, 6 HR, 29 RBI (89 games)

Age: 28

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2026.

Outlook for 2025: With Bobby Dalbec gone, Gonzalez is the only other legitimate first base option on the active roster. The super utility man played 20 games at first base for Boston last season in addition to games at second, shortstop, third, and all three outfield spots.

Gonzalez, who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, proved to be a shrewd addition made by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. He produced an 0.9 bWAR with a better-than-expected bat and an adequate glove wherever he filled in on the diamond. Assuming he makes the 2025 team, he'll again play an important role as a Swiss Army knife.