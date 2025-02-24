Spring Storylines: Predicting how the Red Sox' 2025 season will end

The Boston Red Sox made significant moves this winter to improve their roster. Will they be enough to inspire optimism in the club, or will fans be left disappointed by yet another mediocre campaign?

In our "Spring Storylines" series, we've spent the first couple weeks of spring training picturing how the 2025 season will unfold. We've covered everything from All-Star break headlines and potential trade deadline deals to breakout stars and bold predictions.

Our final installment answers a simple question: How will the Red Sox' 2025 season end? In addition, what will be the talking points around the club when all is said and done? Here's how our three-person panel sees the year playing out:

Justin Leger

Red Sox win the division by a hair, then lose in the ALCS.

That isn't as bold as you think. Have we already forgotten about the 2021 squad and "Dancing On My Own"? This year's club is better on paper. Significantly better.

The American League East is more wide open now than it's been in several years. The New York Yankees made several legitimate upgrades to their roster, but they lost superstar Juan Soto and second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency. The Baltimore Orioles lost ace Corbin Burnes and didn't replace him with a true No. 1 starter.

The Tampa Bay Rays have a high-upside pitching staff but a lackluster lineup. The Toronto Blue Jays were a last-place team in 2024, and their addition of Anthony Santander isn't enough to change that.

The Red Sox edge out the Yankees for the division crown, setting the stage for a postseason series that revives the storied rivalry. Oh, and did we mention Garrett Crochet wins the AL Cy Young award? That too.

At the very least, this season will reignite the excitement around the Red Sox and bring the fun back to Fenway Park.

Nick Goss

Red Sox make the playoffs, lose in the ALDS, and prove they are a team on the rise.

The next step will be figuring out how to lift the team from playoff-caliber to a legit contender. Will ownership spend more money on high-priced free agents to accelerate that process? Will top-tier free agents be more willing to come to Boston after the team finally returned to the postseason?

The Red Sox take a meaningful step forward in 2025, but also show there is plenty more work to be done.

Darren Hartwell

The Red Sox end their postseason drought, but their bullpen comes back to bite them.

An Alex Bregman home run in Game 162 helps the Red Sox snag the final Wild Card spot. But in Game 3 of a Wild Card Series matchup against Bregman's former team, Boston falls to the Houston Astros when Aroldis Chapman allows a ninth-inning home run to Jose Altuve.

There's still optimism in Red Sox Nation, though, and a familiar offseason emerges: "Just wait 'til next year."