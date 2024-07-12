MLB mock draft roundup: Sox widely expected to pick Tennessee star

With two days until the 2024 MLB Draft, there is a consensus among experts regarding who Boston Red Sox will select with the 12th overall pick.

Tennessee's Christian Moore continues to be linked to Boston more than any other prospect in this year's class. Some predict it will be Florida State's James Tibbs or East Carolina right-hander Trey Yesavage, but others have gone as far as to call Moore landing with Boston "inevitable."

So, what makes Moore such a compelling option for first-year chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office?

How about the fact he can flat-out rake?

The 21-year-old posted a 1.144 OPS in 186 games over three collegiate seasons. Last year with the Volunteers, he slashed .375/.451/.797 with a school-record 34 homers and 74 RBI. He also led NCAA Division I with 111 hits.

His advanced power was on display when he belted three home runs in a game against Kentucky to set a new Tennessee record:

Moore also hit for the cycle in Tennessee's College World Series opener against Florida State. It was the second College World Series cycle ever -- the first was in 1956:

At a sturdy 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Moore isn't your prototypical second baseman. Although he has spent some time at shortstop, his average arm strength and inconsistencies with the glove have made second his primary home. He also played all three outfield spots sparingly for the Vols.

Draft experts seem convinced that the Red Sox are targeting one of the top college bats that fall to them at 12. If so, that likely means they will decide between the right-handed-hitting Moore and the left-handed-hitting Tibbs. While Tibbs is no slouch at the plate, Moore appears to have the higher ceiling of the two prospects.

The 2024 MLB Draft begins Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. ​Below is a roundup of expert predictions for Boston's first-round pick that include Moore and a handful of other names to monitor:

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

McDaniel: "Moore's leading spots to land are here, eighth to the Angels, and 16th to the Marlins. Kurtz and Griffin could also be the pick if they happen to be on the board. Trey Yesavage is also in the mix for most of the teams picking at Nos. 11-15."

Joe DeMayo, SNY: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

DeMayo: "Much like Caminiti and Detroit, the Red Sox and Moore almost feel like an inevitability, which again, gives me pause. I think this is the floor for Rainer or Griffin, otherwise it should be a college bat."

Jim Callis, MLB.com: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

Callis: "If an unexpected surprise doesn't slip to 12, the Red Sox figure to grab someone from a pool of a dozen or so guys in the second tier of college bats. Leading contenders include Moore, Smith, Benge and Waldschmidt. This is probably the ceiling for Wake Forest third baseman/outfielder Seaver King, Louisiana State third baseman Tommy White and North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt. If Boston wants pitching, East Carolina right-hander Trey Yesavage would be the obvious choice."

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

Mayo: "The Red Sox would love it for one of the dozen players selected above to reach them, and let’s face it, that usually happens. But in this scenario, Moore appears to be the best of the next group that is very college-hitter heavy. Boston might also look at Florida State’s Cam Smith from that demographic or Yesavage from the college arm bucket."

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

Erik Beaston, Bleacher Report: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee

Edward Sutelan, Sporting News: James Tibbs, OF, Florida State

Sutelan: "A year ago, the Red Sox selected a bat-first catcher in Kyle Teel. Here, they keep the trend going with a bat-first player, this time in outfielder James Tibbs. Boston has a track record of going batters in the first round, and Tibbs' polished approach and above-average power make him a top bat to select in the class, even if there are questions about how effective he'll be as a defender."

Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs: James Tibbs, OF, Florida State

Longenhagen: "There is no consensus as to what Boston will do here. I’ve spoken with people who think Craig Breslow’s background in pitching dev will push the org in that direction, but Trey Yesavage and one or two of the high school pitchers are the only feasible options here, and if you’re good at pitching dev you don’t have to use first round resources on one."

Keith Law, The Athletic: Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, Jackson Prep (Mississippi)

Law: "Griffin is a real wild card in the draft, with the tools to go 1-1 but real questions about how well he can hit pro pitching right now, especially since there’s no short-season league to send guys to after the draft (another genius move by MLB). If he’s gone, I think the Red Sox go college — Christian Moore, Waldschmidt or Yesavage."

Bryan Mcwilliam, The Score: Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (California)

Mcwilliam: "Rainer was once being looked at as a potential two-way player but rocketed up draft boards once he focused mostly on becoming a position player. The long-bodied Californian has a high ceiling and comes with a solid pedigree after attending Harvard-Westlake, which used to house MLBers like Max Fried, Lucas Giolito, Jack Flaherty, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. He'd be another blue chipper for an ever-improving Red Sox farm system that already includes top-100 prospects in Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel."

Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina