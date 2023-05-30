2023 MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who experts see Red Sox selecting with 14th pick

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 22: Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) at the plate during a College Baseball game between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on March 22nd, 2023, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

​The Boston Red Sox' organizational talent has improved over the last few years, but there's still work to be done as Chaim Bloom and Co. look to build one of the best farm systems in the league.

Last year, they owned the 24th overall pick and selected shortstop Mikey Romero out of Orange Lutheran High School in California. The 19-year-old currently is the No. 7 ranked prospect in the organization, per SoxProspects.com. Through 19 games between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Salem, he hit .304/.368/.506 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

The Red Sox will have a chance to add more promising young talent to the pipeline in the upcoming MLB Draft. There should be plenty of intriguing options on the board when they're on the clock with the 14th overall selection.

So, which names should Boston fans keep in the back of their minds heading into the 2023 draft? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Red Sox' first-round pick.

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN: Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

McDaniel: "The board is hitter heavy at this point and the Red Sox are looking at some safer, hit-first college players here, while targeting some upside/overpay types like Georgia prep shortstop Tai Peete later on. (Blake) Mitchell and Aidan Miller are also candidates at this pot from the prep side. There's a perception that Wilson has slipped from a top-10 lock due to his lack of raw power, with teams opting for higher upside types. I think this is as low as Wilsonor (Enrique) Bradfield (Jr.) will fall."

💥 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐊𝐈𝐃 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇. 💥



What a start to the campaign for @jacobwilsonn22. pic.twitter.com/67AfFohM80 — Grand Canyon Baseball (@GCU_Baseball) February 17, 2023

Dan Zielinski III, Baseball Prospect Journal: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (GA)

Zielinski III: "Houck is a quality hitter who drives the ball into the gaps. Most of his power goes to his pull side in left field. He has above-average arm strength and will make a case to stay at shortstop in pro ball."

SS Colin Houck (Parkview HS (GA), 2023) smokes one into the gap for an RBI standup double. Highly athletic tooled up prep bat, potential first rounder if he gets buy in on the glove at SS. Mississippi State commit. pic.twitter.com/pPMqFGrUHS — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) February 20, 2023

Keith Law, The Athletic: Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford

Law: "I think this is pretty open, with any of the guys I have just ahead of Boston’s pick also possibilities, as well as (Matt) Shaw. I could see the Red Sox being on Kevin McGonigle given their predilection for high school hitters with potential plus hit tools with their first picks in 2021 (Nick Yorke) and 2022 (Mikey Romero)."

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

Mayo: "He’ll probably slide over to second, but who cares? The dude can hit, and with power (45 homers over the last two years), not to mention his Cape Cod League MVP from last summer."

Mid 5 | FOUR STRAIGHT DOUBLE PLAYS!!!!



Matt Shaw with an #SCTop10 grab to turn the Terps fourth double play of the day🤯 pic.twitter.com/J6NmcqJULX — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 24, 2023

Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy (MA)

Collazo: “How about a hometown selection here for the Red Sox instead of another trip out West for a prep shortstop? White has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks as high-level scouts have run through the Northeast to check in on a number of talented arms, and White is getting real attention among the top 10 as well. He has more control questions than (Noble) Meyer, but he also has the benefit of throwing a mid-90s fastball from the left side, with a real changeup and a breaking ball that is making progress this spring.”

Michael Dault, Through The Fence Baseball: Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy (MA)

Dault: "White has been known for sometime in the class. He’s got a premium body that’s developed nicely for a future big leaguer. There’s a ton of deception with his short-arm three-quarters delivery that frustrates hitters when trying to pick up his stuff. He’s also got large hands, which for a southpaw, is nice to see. He projects as a future starter."

Thomas White throwing 96 mph in a no-hitter on Saturday at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts.



Baseball America's No. 1 LHP for the 2023 MLB draft. pic.twitter.com/ZZTA7BKBSa — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) April 18, 2023

Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

Johnson: "The Boston Red Sox don’t have a long-term plan at catcher, making positional need a strong influence in our 2023 MLB mock draft. While this year’s class isn’t especially deep at the position, Kyle Teel is worth a top-15 pick. The 6-foot-1 catcher is an impressive athlete relative to his position and boasts a nice left-handed swing. Plus, as MLB.com notes, Virginia raves about his leadership, baseball IQ and work ethic."

🗣️ "𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍" - @WesDurham



Kyle Teel doing Kyle Teel things. 2-2 with 2 runs scored.



📺 @accnetwork | @UVABaseball | 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ho2oFRMV6X — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 24, 2023

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit High School (OR)

Reuter: "In an extremely thin class for high school pitching, Meyer is widely regarded as the best of the bunch. With an extremely projectable 6'5", 185-pound frame, a fastball that already sits in the upper 90s and the makings of a good slider-changeup combination, he has the potential to develop into a frontline starter and a top-tier prospect for a Red Sox organization that is lacking in pitching talent."

Noble Meyer has been on point striking out 7 in a row from the 1st-3rd.



Holding 94-97 & showing some ⚡️⚡️ down in the zone with a few 2500+ spotted glove side fastballs.



48 pitches thru 4 (36K) w/ 8 K



👍👍👍|| #MLBDraft || @PBR_DraftHQ @PBR_Oregon pic.twitter.com/Ld4TKDKXJx — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) May 27, 2023

Peter Appel, Just Baseball: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida

Appel: "Waldrep burst onto the scene in 2022 with Southern Mississippi when he finished 8th in the country in strikeouts. He transferred to the University of Florida where his stuff continued to get swings and misses at some of the highest rates in the country. He features a mid-high 90s fastball with plenty of ride, occasionally touching triple digits. He pairs that with a devastating 12-6 curveball and a plus slider. He also mixes in a changeup with plenty of downward movement. He has some of the best stuff of any pitcher in this draft, and would be a welcomed addition to a Red Sox pitching staff."

The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET. ​