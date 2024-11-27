Trending
Blake Snell

Blake Snell, Dodgers agree to five-year, $182M contract: Reports

By Angelina Martin

Blake Snell reportedly has joined his former team's biggest rival.

After opting out of his Giants contract and entering MLB free agency this offseason, Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Snell seemingly confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account.

It's no surprise Los Angeles was able to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers have shattered free-agency expectations in recent offseasons, inflating their payroll and even deferring millions of dollars to future years so they can sign stars including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- the list goes on.

It paid off for San Francisco's NL West rivals in 2024, as Los Angeles won its eighth World Series title last month when it defeated the New York Yankees in five games. And they appear to be taking the deferred money route with Snell, as they did when they signed Ohtani last winter.

Snell's lone Giants campaign started off rocky after the ace endured an offseason without spring training while searching for a home in free agency. But after a rough first half to the 2024 MLB season, Snell quickly rounded into Cy Young form, even pitching a no-hitter for San Francisco on Aug. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

His hot second half led Snell to opt out of the remaining year on his Giants contract, making him the best available pitcher on the open market. This time, negotiations with MLB teams didn't last as long.

Because the Dodgers, as usual, swooped in.

Blake Snell
