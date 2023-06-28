How to watch Steph and Klay battle Mahomes and Kelce in The Match

Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry will face Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in The Match.

It's the Splash Bros versus the Super Bowl champs.

The Match, a charity golf exhibition featuring star athletes, returns for an eighth installment this week with a pair of high-profile teammates from both the NBA and NFL.

The sharp-shooting Golden State Warriors backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will take on the lethal Kansas City Chiefs connection of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. This will be Kelce and Thompson's debut appearance in The Match while Curry and Mahomes are competing for a second time, with both looking for their first victory.

The Warriors and Chiefs teammates have combined for six championships -- four NBA titles and two Lombardi Trophies -- but just one duo will emerge victorious on the course. Before the opening tee shot, here's what to know about The Match.

When is The Match 8?

Curry and Thompson will face Mahomes and Kelce on Thursday, June 29.

What time does The Match 8 start?

The Match begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT.

Where is The Match 8?

The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas is hosting the event. This is The Match's third trip to the course.

What TV channel is The Match 8 on?

Viewers can watch The Match on TNT, truTV and HLN. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Draymond Green, Von Miller, Trevor Immelman and Kathryn Tappen are part of the broadcast team.

How to stream The Match 8 live

The Match can also be streamed on TNT.com, truTV.com, the TNT app and the truTV app.

What are the rules of The Match 8?

The Chiefs and Warriors teammates will be competing in a 12-hole match play format where the winner of each hole earns a point. The tandem with the most holes won is declared the winner.

Money raised through the event will benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign.

How many times has The Match been played?

This will be the eighth edition of The Match. Here's a look at the seven previous results:

November 2018: Phil Mickelson defeats Tiger Woods

May 2020: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

November 2020: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning

July 2021: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

November 2021: Brooks Koepka defeats Bryson DeChambeau

June 2022: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

December 2022: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods