Where is the U.S. Open this year? Looking at all past and future locations

The U.S. Open is on the move – again.
Golf's third major of the season has traditionally rotated across the country, with challenging courses taking center stage each June.
This year will be no different, with a familiar host getting back in the mix after nine years off.
With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams!
Here's a deep dive into the past, present and future hosts of the U.S. Open:
Where is the 2025 US Open being played?
The 2025 U.S. Open will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Where has the US Open been played the most?
Since the first U.S. Open in 1895, 52 different golf courses have hosted the tournament -- 22 in the Northeast, 18 in the Midwest, six in the South and six in the West. Oakmont is the most frequent host, as it hosts the tournament for a record 10th time this year.
Here's a look at the courses that have hosted the U.S. Open five or more times:
10 – Oakmont Country Club (1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025)
- Future tournaments: 2033, 2042, 2049
7 – Baltusrol Golf Club (1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993)
6 – Oakland Hills Country Club (1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996)
- Future tournaments: 2034, 2051
6 – Pebble Beach Golf Links (1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019)
- Future tournaments: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2044
6 – Winged Foot Golf Club (1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020)
- Future tournaments: 2028
5 – Merion Golf Club (1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013)
- Future tournaments: 2030, 2040, 2050
5 – Olympic Club (1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012)
5 – Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018)
- Future tournaments: 2026, 2036
How is the US Open host decided?
Like the PGA Championship and Open Championship, the U.S. Open rotates courses every year. According to the USGA and U.S. Open, the host is picked based on varying factors like course length and variation, fairway width and firmness and green speed, among other factors.
US Open future host courses through 2051
Here's a year-by-year look at the U.S. Open future hosts through 2051 (several years still undecided):
- 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Southampton, New York
- 2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California
- 2028: Winged Foot Golf Club – Mamaroneck, New York
- 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- 2030: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- 2031: Riviera Country Club – Pacific Palisades, California
- 2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California
- 2033: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- 2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
- 2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Southampton, New York
- 2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California
- 2038: The Country Club – Brookline, Massachusetts
- 2039: The Los Angeles (California) Country Club (North Course)
- 2040: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- 2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- 2042: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- 2043: TBD
- 2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California
- 2045: TBD
- 2046: TBD
- 2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- 2048: TBD
- 2049: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- 2050: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- 2051: Oakland Hills Country Club – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
When is the 2025 US Open?
The 2025 U.S. Open will take place from June 12-15 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.
Editor's note: This story was originally published in June 2024.