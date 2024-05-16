Scottie Scheffler became a dad roughly a week before the start of the 2024 PGA Championship.
But that major life event doesn't seem to have thrown his game off at all.
The world's No. 1-ranked golfer enjoyed a highlight-reel opening hole at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Scheffler holed out on a 167-foot shot from the fairway to open the major tournament with an eagle on the par-3 first hole.
The 27-year-old went on to post a 4-under 67 in Round 1, placing him tied for 12th on the leaderboard. Fellow American Xander Schauffele leads the field at 9 under through 18 holes.
Scheffler, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meredith on May 8, is trying to become the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 -- and just the fifth since 1960 -- to sweep the first two majors of the year. He captured his second green jacket with a dominant performance at last month's Masters, giving him two career major championships.
Scheffler tied for second at last year's PGA Championship, finishing two strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka.