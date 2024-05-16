Trending
Golf

Scottie Scheffler eagles his first hole since becoming a dad

Scheffler holed out on a 167-foot shot to open the PGA Championship with an eagle.

By Eric Mullin

Share

Scroll down to watch the video

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Scottie Scheffler became a dad roughly a week before the start of the 2024 PGA Championship.

But that major life event doesn't seem to have thrown his game off at all.

The world's No. 1-ranked golfer enjoyed a highlight-reel opening hole at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Scheffler holed out on a 167-foot shot from the fairway to open the major tournament with an eagle on the par-3 first hole.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 27-year-old went on to post a 4-under 67 in Round 1, placing him tied for 12th on the leaderboard. Fellow American Xander Schauffele leads the field at 9 under through 18 holes.

PGA Tour May 13

Everything to know for the 2024 PGA Championship

Golf May 15

How many golfers make the cut at the PGA Championship?

PGA Tour May 14

Looking back at the winningest players in PGA Championship history

Scheffler, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meredith on May 8, is trying to become the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 -- and just the fifth since 1960 -- to sweep the first two majors of the year. He captured his second green jacket with a dominant performance at last month's Masters, giving him two career major championships.

Scheffler tied for second at last year's PGA Championship, finishing two strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka.

Delve into the rich history and fascinating details behind the PGA Championship.

This article tagged under:

Golf
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us