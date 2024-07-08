How old is Royal Troon? Everything to know about 2024 British Open course

The world's top golfers are getting ready to hit the links in Scotland.

Royal Troon's par-71 Old Course will play host to the 2024 Open Championship. It's a course filled with nearly 150 years of history and a long line of past British Opens.

Here is everything to know about Royal Troon ahead of this year's British Open.

When was Royal Troon founded?

Royal Troon was founded in 1878.

George Strath was named the club's first golf professional in 1881, and he helped expand the course from six holes to 18 in 1884.

Where is Royal Troon?

Royal Troon is located in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

How many times has Royal Troon hosted the British Open?

This year will mark the 10th time Royal Troon has hosted the Open Championship.

Here is a look at past editions and winners of the tournament at the course:

1923: Arthur Havers

1950: Bobby Locke

1962: Arnold Palmer

1973: Tom Weiskopf

1982: Tom Watson

1989: Mark Calcavecchia

1997: Justin Leonard

2004: Todd Hamilton

2016: Henrik Stenson

British Open records set at Royal Troon

Henrik Stenson set the Open Championship record for best combined score by shooting a 264 (20-under) at the 2016 event.

He and Phil Mickelson also set the single-round British Open record by shooting 63s in 2016. Mickelson's mark came in the first round, while Stenson sealed his win with an 8-under 63 in the final round.

Other tournaments held at Royal Troon

While Royal Troon had hosted women's events throughout the 20th century, it did not admit women as members until 2016. Just four years later, it hosted its first Women's Open Championship.

The course has also hosted the Senior Open Championship (once), Amateur Championship (five times), British Ladies Amateur Golf Championship (four times), Scottish Amateur (six times) and Scottish Ladies' Amateur (five times).

2024 British Open schedule

The 2024 British Open will be held at Royal Troon from July 18-21.

