Rory McIlroy ended a tumultuous year packed with emotion on and off the golf course with a pair of trophies and plenty of tears.

McIlroy broke a tie with Rasmus Hojgaard by hitting wedge to a foot for birdie on the 16th hole, and he closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the World Tour Championship. He also captured his sixth title as Europe's No. 1 player.

And then the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland couldn't speak, choked up with emotion as he contemplated the wins and losses, and everything else in between.

“I’ve been through a lot this year, professionally and personally,” McIlroy said. “It feels like the fitting end to 2024. I’ve persevered this year a lot.”

He won four times — two of them on the PGA Tour, one of those with close friend Shane Lowry in a team event — and tied the late Seve Ballesteros with his sixth title in the Race to Dubai, formerly the Order of Merit. Two more and he can match Colin Montgomerie for the record.

“I’ve really made it a priority of my schedule over the last few years to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win the Race to Dubai. I don’t see that being any different for the foreseeable future,” McIlroy said. “Going for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down.”

He also threw away a chance at the U.S. Open by missing two short putts over the last three holes at Pinehurst No. 2, finishing one behind Bryson DeChambeau. He was on the verge of finally winning on home soil until Hojgaard stunned him with a late charge in the Irish Open at Royal Country Down.

McIlroy revealed in May that he had filed for divorce, and equally stunning was word a month later that the divorce proceedings had been scrapped and they would try to work it out. His wife, Erica, and 4-year-old daughter Poppy were in Dubai cheering his latest victory.

It was a lot for McIlroy, and the emotions when it was over bore that out.

“To finish the year like this, it's a dream come true,” McIlroy said at the closing ceremony, where he hoisted the enormous World Tour Championship trophy and the Harry Vardon Trophy for winning the season points title.

“It's been hard at times,” he said. “Had a lot of close calls. To finish the year off the way I did today means the world to me.”

McIlroy ran off four straight birdies from the second hole to build a three-shot lead over the Dane, whose twin brother Nicolai won the tournament last year. Hojgaard pecked away with a birdie on the seventh, and McIlroy dropping shots on the ninth and 13th holes.

McIlroy seized control with his wedge to the 16th, which dropped from the blue sky to a foot in front of the hole. Hojgaard failed to match that birdie and never caught up. He closed with a 71, making nothing but par over the last 11 holes.

McIlroy, who finished on 15-under 273, won $5 million — $3 million from the tournament prize fund, and a $2 million bonus for the Race to Dubai.

Antoine Rozner of France, who started the final round tied for the lead with McIlroy and Hojgaard, led by two after a birdie on the opening hole. His round fell apart with a three-putt double bogey on the ninth hole. He shot 73 and tied for third with Adam Scott and Shane Lowry, each with 68.

Rozner was among 10 players who earned PGA Tour cards for 2025, a group led by Hojgaard, who finished second in the Race to Dubai. He will be joining his twin brother on the U.S. tour.

The final spot went to Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, who boldly cleared the water on the 18th to set up a two-putt birdie. That was just enough to beat out Jordan Smith for the 10th and final PGA Tour card.

McIlroy won for the 37th time worldwide as he bids to take his place among European greats. The mention of Ballesteros made him emotional for all the Spaniard has meant to the development of the European tour.

“I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players. (In the) European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve. We had a changing room with Seve’s shirt from ’95, the last Ryder Cup he played,” McIlroy said as he wiped away more tears.

“And for me to be mentioned in the same breath, I’m very proud.”