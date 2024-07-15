Trending
British Open

Open Championship history: When did it begin? What is the most frequent host? Who has the most wins?

Here's a full breakdown of the history of the Open Championship.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The final major of the 2024 golf season has arrived.

This week, the world's best players will head across the pond for the Open Championship.

Also known as the British Open, this year's tournament will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Rather than looking ahead to this weekend, let's open up the history books and dive into everything about the world's oldest golf tournament:

When was the first Open Championship?

The Open Championship was established in 1860, making it the oldest golf tournament in the world.

This year will be the 152nd Open Championship -- the only missed years since its inception were 1871, 1915-19 (World War I), 1940-45 (World War II) and 2020 (COVID-19).

Who has won the most Open Championships?

Harry Vardon holds the record for most Open Championship wins with six (1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914).

Here's a look at all the multi-time winners in Open history:

GolferHome countryWinsYears won
Harry VardonJersey61896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914
James BraidScotland51901, 1905, 1906, 1908, 1910
John Henry TaylorEngland51894, 1895, 1900, 1909, 1913
Peter ThomsonAustralia51954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965
Tom WatsonUnited States51975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983
Tom Morris Sr.Scotland41861, 1862, 1864, 1867
Tom Morris Jr.Scotland41868, 1869, 1870, 1872
Willie Park Sr.Scotland41860, 1863, 1866, 1875
Walter HagenUnited States41922, 1924, 1928, 1929
Bobby LockeSouth Africa41949, 1950, 1952, 1957
Jamie AndersonScotland31877, 1878, 1879
Bob FergusonScotland31880, 1881, 1882
Bobby JonesUnited States31926, 1927, 1930
Henry CottonEngland31934, 1937, 1948
Gary PlayerSouth Africa31959, 1968, 1974
Jack NicklausUnited States31966, 1970, 1978
Seve BallesterosSpain31979, 1984, 1988
Nick FaldoEngland31987, 1990, 1992
Tiger WoodsUnited States32000, 2005, 2006
Bob MartinScotland21876, 1885
Willie Park Jr.Scotland21887, 1889
Harold HiltonEngland21892, 1897
Arnold PalmerUnited States21961, 1962
Lee TrevinoUnited States21971, 1972
Greg NormanAustralia21986, 1993
Padraig HarringtonIreland22007, 2008
Ernie ElsSouth Africa22002, 2012
List of multi-time winners in Open Championship history

What country has hosted the most Open Championships?

The Open Championship rotates between nations within the United Kingdom.

Scotland, which hosted the first 33 Open Championships, has held the tournament a record 97 times. England has hosted 52 times, followed by Northern Ireland hosting it twice.

With the 2024 tournament returning to Scotland at Royal Troon, the nation will host for a 98th time.

What course has hosted the most Open Championships?

The tournament has always been held at coastal links golf course in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, but the exact venue rotates every year.

Here's a breakdown of all the courses that have hosted the Open (including 2024):

Course nameNumber of tournaments hostedYears hosted
St Andrews301873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2022
Prestwick241860-72, 1875, 1878, 1881, 1884, 1887, 1890, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1914, 1925
Muirfield161892, 1896, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1929, 1935, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1972, 1980, 1987, 1992, 2002, 2013
Royal St George's151894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011, 2021
Royal Liverpool131897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014, 2023
Royal Lytham & St Annes111926, 1952, 1958, 1963, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1988, 1996, 2001, 2012
Royal Troon101923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016, 2024
Royal Birkdale101954, 1961, 1965, 1971, 1976, 1983, 1991, 1998, 2008, 2017
Carnoustie81931, 1937, 1953, 1968, 1975, 1999, 2007, 2018
Musselburgh61874, 1877, 1880, 1883, 1886, 1889
Turnberry41977, 1986, 1994, 2009
Royal Cinque Ports21909, 1920
Royal Portrush21951, 2019
Prince's11932
Open Championship host courses

When is the 2024 Open Championship?

The 2024 Open Championship will air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21.

British Open
