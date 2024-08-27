How to watch the Tour Championship, the final event of 2024 FedExCup Playoffs

It all comes down to this for the PGA Tour.

A season's worth of play will culminate with the Tour Championship. Not only does the tournament come with a prestigious Tour title, but also a record-breaking payday.

Scottie Scheffler has been the man to beat all season, and he leads the pack entering the Tour Championship. The 2024 Masters and Olympics champion lapped the field in FedExCup points during the regular season, and he has held onto his lead through the first two events of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Xander Schauffele is hot on Scheffler's heels, though. Schauffele is second in FedExCup points heading into this year's championship event after winning the PGA Championship and the British Open.

Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley are next in the standings after winning the first two FedExCup Playoff events, respectively. Matsuyama started the playoffs by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and Bradley followed that up by winning the BMW Championship after being the last golfer to qualify for the event.

Who will take home the PGA Tour's top prize? Here's everything to know for the 2024 Tour Championship:

When is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship will go from Thursday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Where is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The course hosted the tournament for the first time in 1998 and has been the annual home of the event since 2004.

How to watch the 2024 Tour Championship

Here is the full TV and streaming schedule for the Tour Championship:

Thursday, Aug. 29

1-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Aug. 30

1-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31

1-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

2:30-7 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1

12-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

1:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

2024 Tour Championship field and starting strokes

Thirty golfers are left standing for the Tour Championship.

The tournament features starting strokes, which convert FedExCup points into handicaps for the start of the event. The players at the top of the FedExCup standings have a greater advantage, while those lower in the standings will start from behind.

Here is where all 30 golfers stand entering the Tour Championship:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 10-under

2. Xander Schauffele: 8-under

3. Hideki Matsuyama: 7-under

4. Keegan Bradley: 6-under

5. Ludvig Aberg: 5-under

T-6. Rory McIlroy: 4-under

T-6. Collin Morikawa: 4-under

T-6. Wyndham Clark: 4-under

T-6. Sam Burns: 4-under

T-6. Patrick Cantlay: 4-under

T-11. Sungjae Im: 3-under

T-11. Sahith Theegala: 3-under

T-11. Shane Lowry: 3-under

T-11. Adam Scott: 3-under

T-11. Tony Finau: 3-under

T-16. Byeong Hun An: 2-under

T-16. Viktor Hovland: 2-under

T-16. Russell Henley: 2-under

T-16. Akshay Bhatia: 2-under

T-16. Robert MacIntyre: 2-under

T-21. Billy Horschel: 1-under

T-21. Tommy Fleetwood: 1-under

T-21. Sepp Straka: 1-under

T-21. Matthieu Pavon: 1-under

T-21. Taylor Pendrith: 1-under

T-26. Chris Kirk: Even

T-26. Tom Hoge: Even

T-26. Aaron Rai: Even

T-26. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Even

T-26. Justin Thomas: Even

Tour Championship prize money

All 30 golfers are set to make at least $550,000 for the Tour Championship. Here is a look at the full tournament prize pool: