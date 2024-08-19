How to watch the BMW Championship, the second event of 2024 FedExCup Playoffs

The 2024 FedExCup Playoffs are down to 50.
Twenty of the 70 golfers who reached this year's playoffs saw their PGA Tour seasons end with the FedEx St. Jude Championship last weekend. Now, the remaining 50 competitors will head into the BMW Championship with a chance to play in the Tour Championship later this month.
With the playoffs entering the second of three tournaments, here is everything to know for the 2024 BMW Championship.
When is the BMW Championship?
The BMW Championship will go from Thursday, Aug. 22, to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Where is the BMW Championship?
The tournament will be played at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Pines, Colorado.
How to watch the 2024 BMW Championship
Here is the full TV and streaming schedule for the BMW Championship:
Thursday, Aug. 22
- 2-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
Friday, Aug. 23
- 2-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 24
Sunday, Aug. 25
2024 BMW Championship field
Fifty golfers will compete in the BMW Championship after making it through the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
FedExCup standings 2024
Scottie Scheffler is still well ahead of the pack in the FedExCup standings following the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His 6,533 points give him a comfortable cushion ahead of second-place Xander Schauffele, who has 5,037.
Hideki Matsuyama jumped from eighth to third in the standings with his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy round out the top five.
Here is a look at the top of the FedExCup standings entering the BMW Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler: 6,533
- Xander Schauffele: 5,037
- Hideki Matsuyama: 3,899
- Collin Morikawa: 2,596
- Rory McIlroy: 2,559
- Wyndham Clark: 2,504
- Ludvig Aberg: 2,146
- Sahith Theegala: 2,076
- Patrick Cantlay: 2,017
- Sungjae Im: 1,950
When is the Tour Championship?
The FedExCup Playoffs will wrap with the Tour Championship, which will run from Thursday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Sept. 1.