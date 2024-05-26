Grayson Murray's family says 30-year-old golfer died by suicide

Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The family of Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old PGA golfer who died on Saturday, released a statement through the PGA on Sunday confirming that he died by suicide.

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Murray’s parents said in the statement. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

On Friday, Murray withdrew from this weekend’s Charles Schwab Cup Challenge tournament. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said he spoke with Murray's parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament continue. He also said that grief counselors would be available for both PGA and Korn Ferry tour golfers.

Murray was a two-time PGA tour champion. He won his first tournament at the Barbasol Championship in 2017. Murray also won the Sony Open this year.