Golf's third major of the year is underway at Pinehurst.



Players are battling to make the cut for the prestigious 2024 U.S. Open, which runs June 13 through June 16.

Round 1 of the event saw Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry and Rory McIlroy dominate play. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, started strong but failed to carry the momentum.

It is still anyone's game as Friday is filled with opportunities to make the cutline.

With the U.S. Open Round 2 underway, here's everything you need to know about Woods' performance and the leading players at Pinehurst:

Did Tiger Woods make the cut at the U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods is off to a tough start at the 2024 U.S. Open.

As it stands, he is on the cusp of making the cut, a position he has not put himself in since 2019.

Woods shot a 4-over 74 in the first round, leaving him outside the top 90 in the field.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion. He won the event in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

Woods won each of his U.S. Open titles while he was ranked as the top player in the world.

How do players make the U.S. Open cut?

Players must be within the top 60, including ties, after the first two rounds of play to make the U.S. Open cut.

After Thursday’s play, 64 players were 2-over or better. If the scores continue on the same path on Friday (doubling), it would mean the cut for the 2024 U.S. Open will be 4-over.

Here’s five things to know about golf legend Tiger Woods, who began golfing with his dad at the age of three.

Which players are in the lead after Thursday?

Leading the field after Thursday’s play was Patrick Cantlay with a score of 5-under.

After Cantlay were Thomas Detry and Rory McIlroy, who were tied at 4-under.

Who is Thomas Detry?

Thomas Detry is a 31-year-old Belgium professional golfer on the PGA Tour.

He entered the 2024 U.S. Open ranked No. 55 on the Official World Golf Ranking but his form in majors has been promising. Detry finished fourth at the PGA Championship in May.

Detry attended the University of Illinois before turning pro on the Challenge Tour in 2016.

What TV channel is the 2024 U.S. Open on?

The U.S. Open will air on TV on NBC from 1-7 p.m. ET.

How to stream the 2024 U.S. Open

The action will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com and NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC and NBC Sports apps.