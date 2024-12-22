Charlie Woods, Tiger's son, hits hole-in-one in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods isn't the only member of his family that can produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Woods was more excited than if he had made the hole-in-one himself.

CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! 🚨



HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL.



📺: Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.

He didn't even know it went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger — some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.

Woods gave a hard embrace to his son, then playfully shoved him away.

"First one,” Charlie said as cameras surrounded him.

Better yet, it gave them a temporary share of the lead. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament.