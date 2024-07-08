Aaron Rodgers (L), Travis Kelce (C) and Miles Teller (R) will compete in the 2024 American Century Championship

Who will emerge as the top celebrity golfer in 2024?

Dozens of big names from the sports and entertainment world will be at Lake Tahoe this week for the American Century Championship.

This will be the 35th edition of the NBC Sports-owned celebrity golf tournament. Last year, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry beat out ex-tennis player Mardy Fish to win the event for the first time.

While Curry won't be able to defend his title as he prepares for the Paris Olympics, there are five former champions in the 2024 field, including Fish and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Other stars set to compete are Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, ex-Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Miles Teller.

From the full field to how the tournament works and where to watch it, here's what to know about the 2024 American Century Championship:

When is the American Century Championship?

The American Century Championship will be played from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.

Where is the American Century Championship being played?

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, is the site of the American Century Championship. The course is located along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.

Where to watch the American Century Championship

The action will be broadcast across NBC and Peacock. Here's the full TV schedule:

Friday

Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET, Peacock (Replay will be shown on Golf Channel from 8-10 p.m. ET)

Saturday

Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday

Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

What is the American Century Championship format?

The American Century Championship is a 54-hole tournament featuring a modified Stableford format.

How does scoring work at the American Century Championship?

Players are awarded points based on how they perform on a hole, with the goal being to rack up as many points as possible across the three rounds. Here's how points are awarded for each hole:

Albatross (3-under): 10 points

10 points Hole-in-one: 8 points

8 points Eagle (2-under): 6 points

6 points Birdie (1-under): 3 points

3 points Par: 1 point

1 point Bogey (1-over): 0 points

0 points Double bogey or worse (2-over or worse): -2 points

What is the American Century Championship purse?

This year's tournament has a $750,000 purse. The winner will get $150,000, the runner-up will receive $70,000 and the third-place finisher will earn $40,000.

The tournament also raises money for local and national charities.

What is the American Century Championship field?

From athletes -- current and former -- to actors and more, here's a full look at this year's field:

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver

Marcus Allen, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Ray Allen, Basketball Hall of Fame guard

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Bret Bair, TV anchor

Nate Bargatze, comedian

Charles Barkley, Basketball Hall of Fame forward

Brian Baumgartner, actor

Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Jay Bilas, college basketball analyst

Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver

Joe Buck, NFL broadcaster

John Carlson, Washington Capitals defenseman

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback

Vince Carter, Basketball Hall of Fame guard

Don Cheadle, actor

Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher

Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard

Seth Curry, NBA guard

Carson Daly, TV host

Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach

Jay DeMarcus, singer

Dylan Dreyer, TV meteorologist

John Elway, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player

Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver

Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback

Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts QB

Bobby Flay, chef

Dwight Freeney, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end

Mike Golic, ex-NFL defensive lineman

Robbie Gould, ex-NFL kicker

Blake Griffin, ex-NBA player

Chris Harrison, TV host

A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker

Colin Jost, comedian

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers fullback

Jason Kelce, ex-NFL center

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback

Hally Leadbetter, content creator

Derek Lowe, ex-MLB pitcher

Kyle Lowry, NBA player

Joe Mauer, Baseball Hall of Fame catcher

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Rob McElhenney, actor

Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback

Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman

The Miz, WWE superstar

Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher

John O’Hurley, actor

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals forward

Jake Owen, singer

Chandler Parsons, ex-NBA forward

Joe Pavelski, ex-NHL player

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Michael Peña, actor

Patrick Peterson, NFL cornerback

Albert Pujols, ex-MLB first baseman

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers guard

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver

Rob Riggle, actor

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback

Alex Rodriguez, ex-MLB third baseman

Ray Romano, actor

Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback

Kyle Rudolph, ex-NFL tight end

Matt Ryan, ex-NFL quarterback

Jason Scheff, singer

Gary Sheffield, ex-MLB outfielder

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety

John Smoltz, Baseball Hall of Famer

Annika Sorenstam, golfer

Kathryn Tappen, TV reporter

Miles Teller, actor

Larry the Cable Guy, comedian

Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward

Taylor Twellman, ex-MLS forward

Brian Urlacher, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker

Chase Utley, ex-MLB second baseman

Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder

Mike Vrabel, ex-NFL player and coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Demarcus Ware, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker

David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher

Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle

Charles Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back

Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

Who has won the most American Century Championships?

Former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden owns the most American Century Championship titles with eight.

Former NHL forward Dan Quinn has won the tournament five times, while Tony Romo, Mark Mulder and ex-NFL quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver have three victories apiece.

Jack Wagner and ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien each won the tournament twice.

American Century Championship winners by year

Here's a full look at every American Century Championship winner: