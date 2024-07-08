Who will emerge as the top celebrity golfer in 2024?
Dozens of big names from the sports and entertainment world will be at Lake Tahoe this week for the American Century Championship.
This will be the 35th edition of the NBC Sports-owned celebrity golf tournament. Last year, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry beat out ex-tennis player Mardy Fish to win the event for the first time.
While Curry won't be able to defend his title as he prepares for the Paris Olympics, there are five former champions in the 2024 field, including Fish and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Other stars set to compete are Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, ex-Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Miles Teller.
From the full field to how the tournament works and where to watch it, here's what to know about the 2024 American Century Championship:
When is the American Century Championship?
The American Century Championship will be played from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.
Where is the American Century Championship being played?
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, is the site of the American Century Championship. The course is located along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.
Where to watch the American Century Championship
The action will be broadcast across NBC and Peacock. Here's the full TV schedule:
Friday
- Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET, Peacock (Replay will be shown on Golf Channel from 8-10 p.m. ET)
Saturday
- Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Sunday
- Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
What is the American Century Championship format?
The American Century Championship is a 54-hole tournament featuring a modified Stableford format.
How does scoring work at the American Century Championship?
Players are awarded points based on how they perform on a hole, with the goal being to rack up as many points as possible across the three rounds. Here's how points are awarded for each hole:
- Albatross (3-under): 10 points
- Hole-in-one: 8 points
- Eagle (2-under): 6 points
- Birdie (1-under): 3 points
- Par: 1 point
- Bogey (1-over): 0 points
- Double bogey or worse (2-over or worse): -2 points
What is the American Century Championship purse?
This year's tournament has a $750,000 purse. The winner will get $150,000, the runner-up will receive $70,000 and the third-place finisher will earn $40,000.
The tournament also raises money for local and national charities.
What is the American Century Championship field?
From athletes -- current and former -- to actors and more, here's a full look at this year's field:
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver
- Marcus Allen, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
- Ray Allen, Basketball Hall of Fame guard
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Bret Bair, TV anchor
- Nate Bargatze, comedian
- Charles Barkley, Basketball Hall of Fame forward
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
- Jay Bilas, college basketball analyst
- Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Joe Buck, NFL broadcaster
- John Carlson, Washington Capitals defenseman
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback
- Vince Carter, Basketball Hall of Fame guard
- Don Cheadle, actor
- Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher
- Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard
- Seth Curry, NBA guard
- Carson Daly, TV host
- Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach
- Jay DeMarcus, singer
- Dylan Dreyer, TV meteorologist
- John Elway, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback
- Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player
- Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback
- Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts QB
- Bobby Flay, chef
- Dwight Freeney, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end
- Mike Golic, ex-NFL defensive lineman
- Robbie Gould, ex-NFL kicker
- Blake Griffin, ex-NBA player
- Chris Harrison, TV host
- A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker
- Colin Jost, comedian
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers fullback
- Jason Kelce, ex-NFL center
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback
- Hally Leadbetter, content creator
- Derek Lowe, ex-MLB pitcher
- Kyle Lowry, NBA player
- Joe Mauer, Baseball Hall of Fame catcher
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Rob McElhenney, actor
- Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman
- The Miz, WWE superstar
- Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher
- John O’Hurley, actor
- T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
- Jake Owen, singer
- Chandler Parsons, ex-NBA forward
- Joe Pavelski, ex-NHL player
- Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
- Michael Peña, actor
- Patrick Peterson, NFL cornerback
- Albert Pujols, ex-MLB first baseman
- Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers guard
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Rob Riggle, actor
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback
- Alex Rodriguez, ex-MLB third baseman
- Ray Romano, actor
- Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kyle Rudolph, ex-NFL tight end
- Matt Ryan, ex-NFL quarterback
- Jason Scheff, singer
- Gary Sheffield, ex-MLB outfielder
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
- John Smoltz, Baseball Hall of Famer
- Annika Sorenstam, golfer
- Kathryn Tappen, TV reporter
- Miles Teller, actor
- Larry the Cable Guy, comedian
- Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback
- Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward
- Taylor Twellman, ex-MLS forward
- Brian Urlacher, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker
- Chase Utley, ex-MLB second baseman
- Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder
- Mike Vrabel, ex-NFL player and coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Demarcus Ware, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker
- David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher
- Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle
- Charles Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back
- Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback
Who has won the most American Century Championships?
Former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden owns the most American Century Championship titles with eight.
Former NHL forward Dan Quinn has won the tournament five times, while Tony Romo, Mark Mulder and ex-NFL quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver have three victories apiece.
Jack Wagner and ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien each won the tournament twice.
American Century Championship winners by year
Here's a full look at every American Century Championship winner:
- 2023: Steph Curry
- 2022: Tony Romo
- 2021: Vinny Del Negro
- 2020: Mardy Fish
- 2019: Tony Romo
- 2018: Tony Romo
- 2017: Mark Mulder
- 2016: Mark Mulder
- 2015: Mark Mulder
- 2014: Mark Rypien
- 2013: Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2012: Dan Quinn
- 2011: Jack Wagner
- 2010: Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2009: Rick Rhoden
- 2008: Rick Rhoden
- 2007: Chris Chandler (ex-NFL quarterback)
- 2006: Jack Wagner
- 2005: Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2004: Dan Quinn
- 2003: Rick Rhoden
- 2002: Dan Quinn
- 2001: Dan Quinn
- 2000: Al Del Greco (ex-NFL kicker)
- 1999: Rick Rhoden
- 1998: Mario Lemieux (NHL Hall of Fame center)
- 1997: Rick Rhoden
- 1996: Billy Joe Tolliver
- 1995: Rick Rhoden
- 1994: Dick Anderson (ex-NFL safety)
- 1993: Rick Rhoden
- 1992: Dan Quinn
- 1991: Rick Rhoden
- 1990: Mark Rypien